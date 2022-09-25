Terry A. Oznick Buys 2,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

MBIN stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

