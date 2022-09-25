Terry A. Oznick Purchases 2,000 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBINN opened at $21.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

