The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AES were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,975,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,700,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,542 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AES by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AES by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after acquiring an additional 832,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after buying an additional 102,389 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AES shares. StockNews.com cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.62%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

