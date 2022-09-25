The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

Insider Transactions at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

