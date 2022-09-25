The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hershey were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.13 and its 200-day moving average is $219.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

