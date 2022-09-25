The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

