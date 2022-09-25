The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $270.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $299.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.21. The firm has a market cap of $277.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.