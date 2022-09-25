The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.03 and its 200-day moving average is $299.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

