The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12,204.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,198,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,188,683 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.92 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.