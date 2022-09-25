The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $57,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

