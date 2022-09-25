The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

