The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.02

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMR. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $780.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 120.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

