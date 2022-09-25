The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.