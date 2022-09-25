TheStreet Lowers Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $31.19.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Clarus by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

