Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.86. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 21.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hezy Shaked bought 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $285,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,300 shares of company stock valued at $315,127. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Further Reading

