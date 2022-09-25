Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.03.
Insider Activity at Titan Pharmaceuticals
In related news, major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
Read More
