Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

