Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,694 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $513.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.79 and its 200-day moving average is $512.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.