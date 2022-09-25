Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $270.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

