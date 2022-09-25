Tompkins Financial Corp Has $7.29 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $135.58 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $323.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

