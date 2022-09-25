TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.69

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 58705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

RNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

