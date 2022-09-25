Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.