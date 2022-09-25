Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,785 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after buying an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

