Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.08

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.08 and last traded at $44.10, with a volume of 30270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

