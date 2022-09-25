Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.26

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 36017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Two Harbors Investment are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.19%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 113.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,433,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 846,198 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.