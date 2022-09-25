U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.12 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

