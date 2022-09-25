Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 1671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCTT. Cowen cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

