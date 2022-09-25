United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

