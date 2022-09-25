UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $513.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $480.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

