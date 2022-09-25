Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.01

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 3981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

