Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.79

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $715.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

