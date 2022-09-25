Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $39.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Trading Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. Valvoline has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.