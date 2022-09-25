VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.59

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 891686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,612,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 223,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

