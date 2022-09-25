Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,290,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $319.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

