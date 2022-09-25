Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.02

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 2895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 846,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 78.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 420,672 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

