Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $955.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 168.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 74.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 80,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

