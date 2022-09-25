Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $100,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Barclays cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $175.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

