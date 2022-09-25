Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,131 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 43.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 30.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

