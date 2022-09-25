Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $184.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.