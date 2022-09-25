Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.