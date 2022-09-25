VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in VICI Properties by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 124,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

