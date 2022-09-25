Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Head to Head Survey

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Viking Energy Group and SilverBow Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.04%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group 3.86% 4.95% 1.04% SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Viking Energy Group and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $37.99 million 1.01 -$14.49 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.12 $86.76 million $5.38 4.67

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of -1.66, indicating that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, Bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

