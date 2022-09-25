Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $109.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.