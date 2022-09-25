VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,275 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 687 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

