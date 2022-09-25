Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 16.1%

Shares of Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) were up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 741,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 302,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Vulcan Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 54.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.35.

About Vulcan Minerals

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.