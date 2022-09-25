WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 22,521 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,817.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after buying an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,518.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,831,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $300,782,000 after buying an additional 2,723,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

