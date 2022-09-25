Webster Bank N. A. Has $36.05 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $28,555,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $31,192,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.68.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

