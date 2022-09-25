Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.54

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,070,000 after acquiring an additional 523,415 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 143.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

