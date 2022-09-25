West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $254.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.95 and a 12-month high of $475.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

