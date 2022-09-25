Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $68.41

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.41 and last traded at $68.58, with a volume of 2531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after purchasing an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

